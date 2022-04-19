The Big Read’s “Beloved” in art and song at the Swope

The painting that was the inspiration for Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel “Beloved” will be the subject of the “Artist on Art” program Friday at the Swope Art Museum. The program is part of the Vigo County Public Library’s Big Read program.
The program will be at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Swope. “Artist on Art” is a monthly series of presentations at the Swope. Admission is free.
Thomas Noble’s painting of “The Modern Madea: Margaret Garner” was an inspiration for “Beloved,” as well as the opera "Margaret Garner," for which Toni Morrison wrote the libretto.
Najah R. Monroe, who works at the library, will be the presenter of “The Modern Medea: Margaret Garner in a Painting, an Opera and a Book.” She will talk about the artist and the painting which explores the tragedy of a mother’s tortured love that uncovers an insidious chapter of nineteenth century America.
In addition, she will sing an aria, “A Quality Love,” from the opera. She will be accompanied by Janet Palmberg, professor of piano from Indiana State University.
