'The best of social work'

Nichelle Campbell-Miller, social worker at Sarah Scott Middle School, has been selected the 2021 social worker of the year by the Indiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
While she learned of the recognition a few weeks ago, a representative of the state organization surprised her Friday by presenting the award at school.
“This is the biggest honor for all social workers in the state of Indiana,” said Katie Lugar, president-elect of the state organization, who also wrote Campbell-Miller’s nomination letter. “We are so blessed to have you in our community.”
By building a strong rapport with her middle school students, Campbell-Miller has become the “go-to” person for those students, “particularly when they need a support person through a crisis, a trusted adult to discuss complex issues or a mentor to encourage their dreams,” Lugar wrote in the letter.
Campbell-Miller also has been instrumental in the establishment of the Pride Center in downtown Terre Haute and serves as its president.
The award “means the world to me,” the Sarah Scott social worker said after the presentation. She explained that her hoarse voice was the result of volleyball practice early that morning; she is the coach.
“We were getting after it,” she said. She coaches five teams at the school for volleyball, basketball and track.
In pursuing social work, “I’ve always had the passion and drive to really want to impact other people’s lives, and I love kids, so Sarah Scott … there was no question this was the place for me,” Campbell-Miller said.
Her job involves many things. She runs the school food pantry and the school-wide PBIS [positive behaviors interventions and supports] program, which rewards students for positive behaviors.
She does daily social/emotional learning checks, and when students are having difficulties at home, she’s the first to know. “It comes straight to my phone. I can provide interventions as soon as possible,” she said.
She runs different groups and meets with students individually. “Anything our school needs or our students need, I’m pretty much the first in line to make sure it happens,” said Campbell-Miller, who is in her sixth year at Sarah Scott.
One aspect of her job is working with students who may have behavioral issues and “trying to teach them the behaviors we want to see from them.” The most rewarding part is watching them learn and grow from those mistakes, she said.
She received both a bachelor’s and master’s in social work from Indiana State University.
Lugar said after the presentation that “Nichelle has gone above and beyond in our community. She does work full time for Sarah Scott Middle School, but does all these extra additional community change efforts in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley.”
As the Pride Center president, Campbell-Miller “has really run with the role and made the Pride Center what it is today,” ensuring it provides as many programs and services as possible for the community, Lugar said.
During the pandemic, when Sarah Scott students were learning from home, Campbell-Miller was taking personal time to deliver food to families. “She really went above and beyond to make sure her kids were safe and they had the food and support they needed when they weren’t able to be at school,” Lugar said.
Campbell-Miller “represents the best of social work,” Lugar wrote in her nomination letter.
