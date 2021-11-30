The 35th annual Christmas in the Park decorating contest lights up Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Deming Park.
The event, sponsored by First Financial Bank, features part shelters decorated in lights with various holiday themes. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will turn on the lights, with the decorated lighted shelters remaining on display from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 26.
Other sponsors include Meijer, Pepsi, Duke Energy, Tribune-Star and the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
Nineteen groups will vie for $13,500 in cash awards including a $100 “people’s choice” award chosen by public ballot. Other winners will be selected by a three-member panel of judges. No organization will receive less than $500. Judging will be held and prizes awarded on the evening of December 6. This year the panel of judges are: Howard Greninger; Tribune-Star, Susan Tingley and Becky Hochhalter; local artists.
In addition to lighted shelters, train rides on the Holiday Express will be available for $1.00 daily from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 1 through Dec. 19, weather permitting. Proceeds from the train rides will benefit the not-for-profit organization working that evening. Santa Claus will be in the park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 1 and December 6. St. Nick will also be available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 4, 5,11 and 12. There is no charge to visit with the jolly fellow in the Santa house and parents are welcome to bring their own cameras.
This year’s participants and their themes are: Terre Haute North Vigo High School, “Adventures at the “North Pole”; West Vigo High School Ambassadors, “Rudolph’s Riverboat”; Friends of the Arboretum, “Hollies Aglow”; Terre Haute South Rotary, “Polar Express Hot Chocolate Anyone?”; Meijer, “Meijer Candy Cane Lane”; 181st Intelligence Wing, “Reindeer Boot Camp”; Terre Haute Humane Shelter, “ Happy Howlidays”; Tri Kappa, “Mouse House”; Team of Mercy, “Believe in Yourself”; River City Art Association, “River City Express”; PS We Love You, “Remembering Christmas at the Crossroads”; Groups Recover Together, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”; Delta Theta Tau, “Mooey Christmas”; Knights of Columbus, “Keep Christ in Christmas”; League of Terre Haute, “Not all Elves Make Toys”; Cannonball Harley Davison, “Cannonball is Coming to Town”; Vigo County Public Library, “All I Want for Christmas is Ewe”; Wabash Valley Master Gardner’s, “I’ll be Gnome for Christmas” and Sarah Scott Middle School, “Happily Ever After!”.
