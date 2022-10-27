Chief Shawn Keen of the Terre Haute Police Department has written a letter to colleagues at other police agencies apologizing after a member of the THPD made negative remarks on social media.
In the letter dated Oct. 24, Keen said it had come to his attention that one of his personnel made comments that:
- Generalize the entire Vigo County Sheriff's Department;
- Disparage other agencies for using the THPD's special response team;
- Imply contention between agencies;
- Call into question the operation of the Seeleyville town marshal.
The chief said to let those comments — which he called undeserved — go without his attention would send a message the THPD condones such remarks, which it does not.
"...I want to first apologize to those agencies negatively affected by these comments, and [assure] you that the vast majority of the department does not agree with such statements," Keen wrote.
Regarding use of the special response team, the chief noted his own detectives and patrol officers call for the team's assistance, and doing so certainly does not denote cowardice.
Instead, he wrote, "appropriate use of the team represents responsible decision-making aimed at reducing the risk to those we lead."
Further, Keen writes, the team uses equipment obtained through grants that were made with the understanding Terre Haute would assist other agencies when asked.
The chief at length discussed his gratitude for the assistance of other agencies in times of heavy demand for services, in times of grief — Terre Haute has lost three officers in the line of duty in the last three decades — and during social protest.
"At one time or another in the last 25 years, I have received back-up or assistance from all of your agencies, and I am grateful for everyone," Keen wrote.
Keen in a Thursday email said any investigation and/or disciplinary action, if appropriate, would follow the department's contract with its officers and applicable law.
When a matter involves speech, the city legal department first reviews the speech to determine if it is protected. Should there be comments deemed not protected speech, those could be investigated for potential departmental violation.
Keen also said "The purpose of my letter was to address concerns expressed to me by other law enforcement agencies and members of our own department. Those concerns involved posts from a social media account belonging to a supervisor with our agency.
"While I found it necessary to convey my apologies ... immediately, the investigation into any possible department policy violations must follow the due process procedures set forth in law and contract," he said.
Any further information released would be consistent with law regarding public information, the chief added.
