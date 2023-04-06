The Terre Haute Children's Museum Top Chefs fundraiser is set for April 15 at the Hulman Center, 200 N. 8 th St., Terre Haute.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event kicks off at 6 p.m.
For the the 15th year, more than 100 local leaders from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors will share their favorite recipes with guests. This year’s theme is “Takin’ It to the Beach.”
This is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, and the public chooses the winning chefs.
"You can help your favorite chef and team take home the night's highest honor by tipping them," said a museum news release. "Tips can be made online and at the event after sampling their tasty treats. Your support makes a HUGE difference."
The team that brings in the most total tips will be crowned the THCM Top Chefs Champions The top tip winner on each team will be recognized as a member of the THCM Boat Crew.
The one chef that raises the most money will be the THCM Big Kahuna and receive the top award and recognition. The Rookie chef that brings in the most tips will be named THCM Little Kahuna.
A Judge’s Choice Award will be given for the best appetizer, side dish, main dish and dessert.
Sponsors include Old National Bank, Thompson Thrift, Delta, Whirlpool, Labor Link, Wright's Pool Service, Culp Ventures, CenterPoint, Duke Energy, Pfister/Kwikset, Meijer, Highland Retina & Associates, LP Building Solutions, Wolfe's Auto Auction, Value Lighting, Sam's Club, L&W Supply, James Hardie, Timber Tech, Lone Star Stone, Kohler, Maxxon, AmeriSink, Inc., Sherwin Williams, Wabash Valley ID Clinic, AEI, Simpson Strong Tie, Simple to Elegant, Tribune Star and RJL Solutions.
For more information or to tip your favorite chef, visit thcmtopchefs.com or call 812-235-5548.
