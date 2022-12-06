The Terre Haute Children's Museum will host its 7th Annual Daughter's Winter Jubilee this weekend.
Daughters, ages 3 to 12, and the male figures in their lives (dads, grandpas, uncles, brothers, stepdads, etc.) are invited to the event at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the museum.
Participants will be served a light dinner, take a limo ride, do a variety of science experiments, dance, see live animals, get professional photos and more.
The price for the event is $45 per couple. Additional tickets are $10.
Tickets and registration can be done online at thchildrensmuseum.com/daughter/, by calling 812-235-5548 or in-person at the museum during regular business hours.
The event is sponsored by Lucky Reddy, Sycamore Engineering, Dentistry Just For Kids + TK Orthodontics, The Dance Studio, Simple to Elegant and Baesler’s Market.
