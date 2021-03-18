'That's what we call potential': 12 Points Hotel building has new owners

The historic 12 Points Hotel has new owners and is primed for a renovation that will create commercial spaces and short-term rental accommodations.

Tiffany and Mark Baker of 3 Sisters Investments purchased the property in the heart of the 12 Points neighborhood from owner Jay Jones, who bought the building more than 20 years ago.

The hotel building on Lafayette Avenue had most recently contained Tilford’s 5 and 10 general store and a postal station for several years. The ground floor has five commercial spaces that have been vacant for several years. The second floor housed the hotel.

Calling the property "Building Eight Twelve" as a nod to the 8-1-2 area code, the Bakers are making the hotel the newest project for 3 Sisters Investments, their property improvement business that has already rehabilitated the adjacent PARQ building facing 13th Street.

"We expect the store fronts to be full this summer," Tiffany Baker said Wednesday. "Once we finish the PARQ project, we will move over to the second floor [rental space] in the fall."

The floors of the old hotel are in good shape, as is the HVAC for the building, she said. And the hardware on the doors and closets of the hotel rooms are still in place, lending authenticity to the history of the space. But the interior will take a lot of work. She anticipates investing a few hundred thousand into the renovations.

"That's what we call potential," she said of the crumbling plaster and peeling paint inside the hotel.

Some exterior façade work and window improvements are needed. The roof of the building is in good shape, maintained through the years by Jones.

Jones said he put a new roof and gutters on the building to get it stabilized soon after he purchased it in 1998. He had hoped to renovate the old hotel into apartments, but the financing never fell into place.

He attempted to sell the building at auction in 2014, but the offers were not feasible for a sale, so he held onto the property because he did not want to see the building torn down.

Jones said he decided to sell the building to the Bakers because their revitalization vision for the 12 Points neighborhood is the same he has had for several years. He still owns a few other commercial properties along Lafayette Avenue, and hopes more revitalization will come.

Other property projects coming to 12 Points, Jones said, include a new furniture store and a fresh produce stand operated by Terre Foods Cooperative, which has announced its purchase of the former Amy's Corner Mall on Lafayette Avenue.

Baker said plenty of off-street parking is available for the former hotel building and its commercial spaces.

On Wednesday, she was touring one of the commercial spaces with a new tenant. Among the planned tenants are a photography business, retail and a food establishment.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"There's a lot of work to be done," Baker said of the building, "but with all the renovation work we do, we know anything can be done for a price."

For more information on 3 Sisters Investments, go online to 3sistersinvestments.com or visit their Facebook page.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.