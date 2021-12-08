For those thinking of a Christmas gift for their child's favorite public school teacher, the Vigo County Education Foundation (VCEF) has a Thank-A-Teacher program.
A donation in any amount to the VCEF in the name of a teacher will result in that educator receiving a special pin and bookmark recognition through the Thank-A-Teacher program.
"Even though a donation to the Thank-A-Teacher program can be made anytime, the holiday season is certainly a meaningful time to express appreciation to an educator who is your child's favorite," said Jane Nichols, foundation executive director.
A donation to the program is tax deductible and will be used to help fund grants awarded to teachers and schools every year.
Recently, the Education Foundation distributed $26,000 to 11 schools through its school wide grant program. The foundation will distribute at least $217,000 to teachers and schools during this academic year for summer programs, after school tutoring, field trips, and grants for teaching materials, equipment and academic competitions.
Donations to the Thank-A-Teacher program can be made online via the VCEF website, vigocountyeducationfoundation.org/thank-a-teacher.
