For Jeff Gormong, farming is a mix of field work planting corn and soybeans, and government policy, meeting with officials from Washington D.C. to Mexico.
Gormong serves as the District 7 director on the Indiana Farm Bureau Inc. board of directors, Indiana’s largest farm organization. His district includes Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
His cousin, Terry Hayhurst, also a Vigo County farmer, encouraged him to start in the bureau’s young farmer program in the late 1990s. From there, he expanded to serve as vice president and president in Vigo County, then was elected as district director and onto the bureau’s board of directors, on which he has served the past 101/2 years.
“Trade is a big issue for agriculture,” Gormong said.
Last week, Gormong was in Washington, D.C., for the Indiana Farm Bureau, representing the bureau on the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, a statewide organization that serves Indiana corn farmers through checkoff programs that help create demand and broaden corn markets. There, Gormong met with federal representatives and senators.
Earlier this month, (July 7 to 11) Gormong was part of a state delegation to Mexico, led by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Indiana Office of Tourism Development and Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The visit was to develop agricultural economic partnerships and showcase Indiana as a tourism destination.
“We talked about how do we ship containers of grain to Mexico. They also have dairies and need to buy grain,” Gormong said.
Other discussion was about high-fructose corn, Gormong said. About a third of all high-fructose corn syrup produced in the U.S. goes to Mexico, with as much as 5 to 10 percent of Indiana’s corn crop going to factories that produce the syrup.
Gormong is an advocate of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, saying it can strengthen food and agricultural trade in North America. “Mexico and Canada are our top two trading partners, especially in agriculture, so we need that agreement. We just have to get it through the political process,” he said.
For Indiana, a big issue with corn farmers is ethanol, Gormong said.
“A lot of what happens with more use of ethanol depends on the federal renewable fuels standard. We recently got a win, when we got E-15, which is 15 percent ethanol in gasoline, approved for year-round use,” to run in vehicles 2001 and newer, Gormong said. “We would like to see ethanol to boost high octane fuels. NASCAR uses E-15 ethanol,” he said, while Indianapolis 500 race cars use E-85, a fuel blend with 15 percent gasoline.
“Research shows that E-25 is a really good mix for most vehicles, but we have to get approval and get the petroleum industry to buy into that,” Garmong said.
Indiana is the fifth-largest producer of ethanol in the nation and makes about 1.2 billion gallons per year, almost 8 percent of the nation’s total, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Indiana has 14 ethanol plants and five biodiesel plants, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
The Hoosier state is home to 15 Mexico-based businesses, including Azteca Milling, Allura USA, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Cemex Materials, Glasteel, Republic Steel, Transpoint Intermodal and Waelz Sustainable Products, that support more than 1,000 jobs across the state, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture.
Additionally, many Indiana companies, such as Allison Transmission, Berry Global Group, Cummins, Eli Lilly, Franklin Electric & Company, Kimball Electronics, Maple Leaf and Steel Dynamics, have operations and facilities in Mexico.
Growing up on a farm
Gormong Farms farms 2,200 acres, of which the farm owns more than 700 acres.
“We have been at this location since the 1920s,” Gormong, 52, said of the southern Vigo County farm, located in the 15,000 block of South Payne Place. “My great grandfather, the story is, was one of the first farmers to grow soybeans. Back then you grew corn and hay for cows,” Jeff Gormong said.
While he grew up on the family farm, Gormong graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion and became a youth pastor in Detroit, Mich., where he served for four years. He moved back to the farm in 1994. “Our oldest daughter, Jaena, was two weeks old when we moved back here,” he said. He and his wife, Beth, then had two more daughters - Kelsey and Jessica.
The farm in its early years operated as a dairy farm. Then crops and hogs were raised. That changed in the late 1990s when hog prices collapsed.
“We either needed to make major upgrades to our (hog) facilities or we needed to get out. There was just two of us farming at that point and we didn’t want to spend the money to upgrade, so we got out of hogs. We plant corn and soybeans,” he said.
Jeff now farms with his younger brother, Jason, who joined the farm in 2012, after working as a CNC (computer numerical control) operator for more than a decade; his father, Larry; and with a hired hand.
His brother’s daughter, Jena, a fourth grader, or his three-year-old son, Jacob, could be the fifth generation on the farm, should either youngster decide to go into farming as an adult.
“I believe farming is a good cause - our responsibility is to feed the world,” Gormong said. “I like the whole lifestyle. I love the country lifestyle.”
His love of farm life is visible in aerial photos of the family farm as well as a collection of small metal tractors, which line a shelf near the ceiling of the farm’s office. Two of them include Ford New Holland tractors, one of which - a 1996 Ford New Holland 9682 - “was the first tractor that I bought,” Garmong said. “The other is a 6000 Ford, the first tractor that I remember that this farm owned when I was a kid.”
Above his office chair is a lighted DeKalb seed sign. “Some people say ‘hey, you got a free sign.’ No, I paid $150,000 (in seed costs) for that. You buy enough seed, you get a sign,” he joked.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
