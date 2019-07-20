Her grandfather started farming right after World War II. Then her father started right out of high school.
Bobbi Hunt-Kincaid followed to become part of a five-member family operation that has expanded over the last five years to farming 5,000 acres in Indiana and Illinois. The family farm is based about 1/2 miles north of Fairbanks, but there also are farms in Sullivan and Vigo Counties and in Clark County, Illinois.
“I went away to college at Purdue University and got a degree in ag engineering and worked in industry for a while, working at Caterpillar. After a few years, I felt it was time to come home and join the family business,” Hunt-Kincaid said.
In 2002, she and her husband, Joe Kincaid, joined L.G. Hunt Farms Inc. with her father, Larry Hunt who turns 73 next month, and her sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Chuck Curran.
“My sister is a pharmacist, but is actively involved. My husband and Chuck, and my dad, run the equipment for the most part. I do a lot of the bookkeeping work and planning and I make the decisions on fertilizer. Dad helps and does it all,” she said.
And unlike the days when her grandfather, Gene Hunt, farmed, L.G. Hunt Farms today benefits from agriculture technology.
Farmers no longer simply apply fertilizers or pesticides across entire fields, rather GPS-guided (global positioning system) controlled planters or even combines reduce overlapping, shutting off when it encounters an area already planted or harvested or can target specific areas differently. GIS (geographic information system) systems help in soil and irrigation management.
“Precision ag has changed the way we farm as far as we are able to micromanage our farm on a smaller foot print,” Hunt-Kincaid said. “We use swath control (sometimes also called “section control”) to guide our equipment, that way we don’t have the overlap and don’t waste fuel or over apply nutrients. We now farm down to the inch.”
Additionally, Hunt-Kincaid said, “We also have fuel monitors on our combine. Also, when we apply nutrients (fertilizer) we can do variable rates throughout the field, so some areas of the field may have more nitrogen on it than other parts of the field or other nutrients, depending on where it is needed,” she said.
“We can take soil samples throughout the field, so that we way we know what areas of the field have higher or lower nutrient values and apply those nutrients at those spots ... in the right place.”
When in a tractor, “we have a map on a computer screen where we can see where we are at and what we have covered and not covered, and if we leave the field and come back, we can go right back to where we were at,” Hunt-Kincaid said.
Accurate mapping can increase efficiency by at least 20 percent, and “that goes right to our bottom line,” she said.
L.G. Hunt Farms Inc. last year supported agricultural technology through the “gift of grain,” donating some corn to help Ivy Tech Community College-Terre Haute campus support its precision agriculture equipment technology program.
“We find it very important to invest in our future and we saw that as an excellent way to do that,” Hunt-Kincaid said. “We need more people in the field to understand the equipment that we use because it is high tech. Finding people to work with this equipment is not easy, those people are not out there, so there is real need for that type of education.”
Helping the program, she said, will help her family farm in the long run.
This past week, Hunt-Kincaid spent the week at the Sullivan County Fair, where the family showed sheep and goats.
The fair is another part of farm life.
“Farming is not just work, but our livelihood and way of life. There is no better place to raise a family than on a farm,” she said.
Her 16-year-old son, Noah, is involved in FFA (Future Farmers of America) and helps on the family farm. “He has every intention of joining the farm. He has the intention of going to Purdue and study agriculture and be a part of the business here in a few short years,” Hunt-Kincaid said.
“Indiana is vital to U.S. agriculture and agriculture is important to Indiana’s economy,” she said.
