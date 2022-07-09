As Amber Slaughterbeck walks among trees on her family farm, a familiar sound can be heard.
It’s not songbirds, but rather sheep.
The sheep wonder about on 4 acres of the 12-acre Hallbeck Farm & Nursery, established in 2019. It is named after the husband-wife owners — Danny Hall and Slaughterbeck.
“We are raising them in the woods. That is a lot different than what you might think for a sheep as far as habitat,” Slaughterbeck said. “We feed them a specific mix from Graham Grain [a Terre Haute feed company] for this breed because they don’t have a pasture to graze. That turns out to be really good that way because the sheep can pick up so many parasites in grass versus the feed that we give them.
“We also feed them hay all year long,” she said. “And we have been experimenting with native grasses in the woods for pasture grass and the sheep eat native and invasive woodland plants in addition to the feed, hay and minerals we provide.”
The farm, located at 2851 N. Howe Place in West Terre Haute, raises Katahdin (pronounced by farmers as Ka-Todd-In) sheep. It is a breed of domestic sheep developed by breeder Michael Piel in Maine, named after Mount Katahdin — the state’s highest peak.
“The history of the sheep is fascinating. The sheep were bred to shed their hair, so do not have wool for shearing. They are bred for meat and to be parasite resistant, good mothers and a very hardy breed,” Slaughterbeck said.
Nationwide, there were 5.17 million head of sheep in the U.S. in 2021, with Indiana ranking No. 24 with 60,000 head as of Jan. 1, 2021. That’s up 5% from 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Great Lakes Region.
Indiana has more than 2,000 sheep farms, however the majority of sheep in the state are not raised for wool, but instead for meat and breeding.
The average Katahdin ewe weighs 120 to 160 pounds, while a ram weighs 180 to 250 pounds.
Sheep normally have upwards of four offspring, but Slaughterbeck said “the way we breed ours they usually have one or two, so that way they come out big and healthy,” she said.
The newborn sheep on the Hallbeck farm are 12 to 14 pounds at birth. “They are huge,” Slaughterbeck said.
While the farm had more than 40 sheep earlier in the year, in the summer months it houses 16 sheep on the farm for breeding.
The farm has two breeding rams, one named Cider, which is one of the original breeder rams, along with a new ram named Farley, both registered Katahdin sheep. Cider weighs about 200 pounds.
Betty, among the original ewe on the farm, walked around next to her baby, “Heart,” which has a black heart spot on her tail. Another original ewe is Ethel, whose black and white color makes her stand out in the herd. Some other sheep names are Thumper and Chocolate.
“They all have names and I know all of their calls, so I can be all the way up to the house and hear them call and know who is calling,” Slaughterbeck said. “My husband thinks that is pretty miraculous.”
Hall said that he “had livestock growing up as a kid and always wanted to start a farm of my own. We discussed several options on which livestock to purchase. Katahdin sheep were mentioned to us. After a lot of research we were sold on the idea,” he said.
Hall said he enjoys many aspects of the farm, including “lambing and seeing the lambs bounce around playing in pasture, the mothering ability of our ewes, and I appreciate the enjoyment Amber receives from the farm,” Hall said. “We both enjoy providing quality products from our family to yours.”
The farm, Hall said, is a joint effort as husband and wife, saying, “We work as a team to make it all successful. From cleaning stalls, administering vaccinations/medications, weigh-ins, to hoof trimming...we do everything as a team,” he said.
While the farm is a passion and a way of life, the two also have additional jobs. Hall is a union electrician, while Slaughterbeck is a regional specialist with the State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management covering 13 counties. She previously worked for 4 1/2 years in the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.
In addition to selling lamb meat, the farm has about 60 free-range hens, so the farm also sells free-range eggs. The chickens cluck near a gate that says “Beck’s Babes,” a sign made by Hall. The farm’s Blue Laced Wyandotte rooster is named Merica.
And this year, the farm expanded into selling native Indiana plants.
“We have our nursery license and we just started selling native plants this spring,” Slaughterbeck said. “These plants are native to Indiana, such as the common milkweed, wild columbine, blue flag iris and we sell scrubs like Allegheny serviceberry and trees such as redbud and American plum,” she said.
“For native plants, they provide so many species with nutrition or shelter, so with milkweed in particular, the Monarch butterfly will not survive without that plant,” she said. “It is one example of native insects that need native plants for survival.
“Another native plant we offer is the Michigan Lilly... which is absolutely gorgeous... in orange, pink and yellow,” Slaughterbeck said.
The farm’s nursery license is wholesale, but Slaughterbeck said she plans to start selling the plants grown from seed next year.
Lamb meats, free-range eggs and native plants can be purchased directly at the farm. Those interested can call the Hallbeck Farm and Nursery at 812-229-3539 or send an email message to hallbeck2019@gmail.com.The farm can also be accessed at Facebook@hallbeckfarm or Instgram@becks_babies.
