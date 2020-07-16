Growing up north of New Goshen, farming has long been a part of Gary R. Garzolini’s life.

“My grandparents got a farm in 1937, and my dad and his brothers worked the farm,” Garzolini said.

His father, Germano, and mother, Angeline, continued to work the farm after marrying in 1940.

“Back then we also milked cows. Mom had chickens. I hated it, but I helped mom feed chickens and gather eggs. Farming is just something I have done ever since I was old enough to realize what life is all about,” he said.

“I just enjoy it. I enjoy seeing things grow,” he said. “I like planting seeds and see how they develop. Farming has been a challenge the past few years with low [crop] prices and lot of diseases with insect and weed pressure. You can’t just plant it and then go on vacation,” he said.

For example, in 2018, “stink bugs” hit his crop of soybeans.

While Garzolini pursued other things, he continued to help his father on the farm “every free hour I had,” whether afternoons, evenings or weekends.

Garzolini went to the former Fayette High School for a year, but that school was consolidated into West Vigo High School, from which he graduated in 1964. He then attended Indiana State University, until his junior year, when he determined college was not for him. He went straight into the Indiana National Guard, then working temporarily for his uncle.

In 1969, Garzolini went into the trades and became a pipefitter, working for more than 35 years, as he continued to help on the family farm. In 1970, he married his wife, Jan. The couple raised two children.

In 2005, he retired as a pipefitter, with a labor pension, and also had 23 years in the Indiana National Guard at Hulman Field/Terre Haute Regional Airport.

“So, I had income coming from those at age 60, so I started taking care of the land. We picked up some extra properties then” to farm, Gary, 74, said of he and his older brother, Frank, 79, who operate Garzolini Farms.

That farm site changed in 1976, when Germano Garzolini sold the family New Goshen farm to Peabody Energy, but bought farm land in Illinois, just across the Hoosier border. His parents in 1978 moved into a house they built on the farm on County Road North 2300 just north of U.S.150.

“At the edge of that cornfield over there is the state line,” Gary Garzolini said, looking across a field near the Illinois farm house, now occupied by his brother, Frank.

“You could hit the border with a baseball if you are swinging for the fences.”

Gary lives in Indiana, east of New Goshen.

The brothers own 175 acres at the family house, plus about 30 acres near New Goshen and another 35 acres near St. Mary-of-the-Woods. “We actually rent more ground than we own” when farming, Garzolini said.

This year, Garzolini Farm is farming about 950 acres, but has farmed as much as 1,150 acres for corn and soybeans.

Also since 1979, Gary Garzolini has been in the seed sale business. “Now I am a seedsman for Channel Seed, which is now owned by Bayer,” he said.

“You have to take into consideration what kind of soil a farm has, whether black or clay soils ... so we match the seed with what the growers’ needs are,” he said.

Farming has its challenges, Garzolini said, as each season brings a new challenge. He joked about the age difference between his family’s four siblings.

“If you notice, we are all five years apart, between my brother and sisters. My dad always said than whenever he had a good crop, he would have another child. So, you can take that for what it’s worth,” he said with a chuckle.

Farming is something Garzolini said he plans to continue to the end.

“I want to die with my [farming] boots on. That’s kind of the way how I feel,” he said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.