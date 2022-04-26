TH student earns international honor

A Terre Haute student is one of 10 worldwide being recognized for leadership as part of the FIRST Robotics Competition program.
Trevor Langley was recognized Friday during a ceremony in Houston, Texas, at the FIRST Championship, an international event. He is one of 10 FIRST Dean’s List Award winners selected from FIRST Robotics Competition students around the world.
Langley, 17, is home schooled and a high school junior.
Hosted by FIRST headquarters, the FIRST Championship is a culminating, international event for youth robotics competition and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering and math.
What is the Dean’s List Award?
To recognize the leadership and dedication of the most outstanding secondary school students from FIRST, the Kamen family sponsors awards for selected 10th or 11th grade students known as the FIRST Robotics Competition and the FIRST Tech Challenge FIRST Dean’s List Award, according to the organization’s website.
The students who earn FIRST Dean’s List status as a semi-finalist, finalist or winner “are great examples of current student leaders who have led their teams and communities to increase awareness for FIRST and its mission while achieving personal technical expertise and accomplishment,” the organization states.
Langley was nominated by his FIRST Robotics Competition team, Area 5188: classified robotics, which is comprised of VCSC and home-schooled students.
Sponsored by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the robotics team is mentored by RHIT students and works out of the Branam Innovation Center. Langley became a semi-finalist at the Columbus district event and a finalist at the Indiana state championship held recently at Rose-Hulman.
He has been involved in FIRST Robotics since 2011 and competed on FIRST LEGO League Team Storm for eight seasons, earning numerous state and international awards, including the FIRST Global Innovation Award in 2015 and an opportunity to share his team’s innovation at the White House Science Fair in 2016.
More recently, he and his teammates helped the City of Terre Haute implement a project the team designed to help control storm water pollution, Stormwater Community Watch.
In addition to being a FIRST robotics participant, Langley serves as an ambassador to FIRST, volunteering at local and international events, participating on the FIRST Indiana Robotics student board of directors, and advocating for increased STEM education and FIRST participation in schools across Indiana.
