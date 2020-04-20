TH South's STAND seeks to transform remembrance to action

Members of a Terre Haute South Vigo High School club decided they weren’t going to let a pandemic, school closure and social distancing stop them from observing Genocide Awareness Month.
Instead, South’s STAND Club used ZOOM to conduct a Together We Remember virtual vigil Monday. STAND is an organization advocating for many humanitarian issues, most related to genocide.
Vigil participants sought to remember victims of the Holocaust, such as the families of Eva and Mickey Kor and of Walt Sommers. They recognized all victims of identity-based violence — those targeted because of their race, ethnicity, religion or sexuality — with the goal of transforming remembrance into action against hate.
Students shared poetry and music and read victims’ names. Also presenting were Marcus Steiner, South Vigo STAND alumnus and now the director of operations for Together We Remember, as well as David Estrin, founder of Together We Remember.
STAND member and high school senior Charlotte Olsen said conducting the vigil was important to her “to bring awareness to an issue that continues to plague our world and society.”
She has friends in New York worried about increasing anti-Semitism. Even in Terre Haute, while the community is “quite accepting,” Olsen does see people struggle because of their race or because of who they love.
“I think it’s important to recognize it does happen around us” and to show solidarity, Olsen said in an interview.
She’s been part of STAND for four years and hopes through events such as the virtual vigil that she is inspiring others to become involved. At a national level, Olsen is also youth ambassador for Together We Remember, an annual campaign aimed at transforming remembrance of past genocides, atrocities and other acts of identity-based violence into meaningful action to achieve the promise of “Never Again.”
Allison Weiner, another STAND member, said it was important to conduct the vigil “because our mission is to turn remembrance into action. We won’t let it stop just because we can’t do it in person.”
While transitioning from an in-person program to online posed some challenges, “We were able to pull it off ... with a lot of hard work,” Weiner said.
The vigil was posted on the Together We Remember website, and people tuned in from across the country, she said.
During the vigil, students also shared information about a new butterfly mural at South Vigo, located in the main hallway near the entrance. The goal is to have students take a picture of themselves by the butterfly, put it on social media and encourage others to do the same.
The intent is to create a butterfly effect, the idea being that one small step in the fight against hatred can gain momentum and have a much bigger, even worldwide impact.
Fortunately, STAND members completed the butterfly mural before the pandemic forced the building closure. Students are now doing remote learning from home.
Last year, the Terre Haute South STAND Club conducted a Together We Remember vigil at the United Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. It featured Emanuel Habimana, a Rwandan genocide survivor, and Kiel Majewski, former executive director of CANDLES.
