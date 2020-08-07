The Terre Haute South High School volleyball team and the coaching staff has been placed on quarantine due to exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 on school grounds, the Vigo County School Corp. announced on Friday.
Contact tracers have worked to identify and quarantine close contacts within the school community, according to a VCSC news release. The team has been placed on quarantine by the Vigo County Health Department.
The school district said it will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect the community and will notify the community when a case of COVID-19 is present in schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.