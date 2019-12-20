TH South senior's entry wins 8th Congressional App Challenge

Samuel Ford’s “Terre Haute South” app has been selected as the winner of the Congressional App Challenge for Indiana’s 8th District.
Ford is a senior at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
The app allows students to view athletic schedules, receive information about closing and delays, view tutors and sign up to tutor other students, schedule an appointment to meet with a school counselor and download forms.
Ford will travel to Washington D.C. later this year to showcase his app to legislators and corporations. His app is available in the Google and Apple app stores at no charge.
“It’s a huge honor to receive this award and I’m looking forward to going to Washington, D.C. to represent the 8th district,” Ford said Friday.
The high school senior, who developed the app about a year ago, said he created it as a way “to stay connected with everything that is going on in the school.”
For more information about the Congressional App Challenge, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us.
It’s not the first time Ford has received such recognition.
Earlier this year, he and Jasper Nielsen, an exchange student from Denmark, developed a mobile app for carpooling that earned them a first-place trophy at a recent competition through Indiana University. They won first place in the IU School of Informatics and Computing (at IUPUI) Mobile App UX Competition.
In six hours, Ford and Nielsen created an app called “CommuteIndy,” which “reimagines the way people in Indianapolis network to create carpools.” The app enables users to create profiles that help them find like-minded people to share their commute.
“He’s an incredible student and plans to apply this spring for the governor’s STEM award,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “He’s a student with a really bright future.”
