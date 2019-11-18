Two Vigo County School Corp. spelling teams went to the state finals this past weekend, with Terre Haute South Vigo High School finishing as the state runner-up in Class 1.
South Vigo won the state championship in the senior division the past two years — defeating powerhouse Penn High School — but missed out by one word this year, said Peggy Grabowski, the South Vigo spell bowl coach. Penn placed first this year.
South Vigo has gone to the state finals 18 years in a row.
“It was a very tough and tense competition, but the South spellers supported each other through it all,” Grabowski said. Nine spellers earned individual perfect and near-perfect ribbons as well as medals: Jason Feng, Ananya Gera, Sara Hoggatt, Ishreet Lehal, Priscilla Liu, Azriel Manalaysay, Gwynneth Menzie, Cheyenne Stewart and Kiersten Yamamoto.
Other spellers this year were: Rosemary Alderton, Jason Feng, Nick Gambill, Ananya Gera, Landon Grahek, McKynlee Grimm, Dorene Hantzis, Sara Hoggatt, Colin Lee, Ishreet Lehal, Priscilla Liu, Azriel Manalaysay, Wren McCormack, Gwynneth Menzie, Julie Pichonnat, Cheyenne Stewart, Henry Stofferahn, Sage Talens, Peter Yacoub, Kiersten Yamamato and Michelle Zheng.
In Class 3 senior division, Sullivan High School was a state finalist, while in Class 4, Riverton-Parke Junior/Senior High finished in third place.
Sarah Scott Middle School students also went to the state finals in the junior division and finished in fourth place for Class 3.
“You can only say great things about the Sarah Scott Spell Bowl team,” said school principal Scotia Brown. “Outstanding job.”
The Sarah Scott spellers are Abigail Flynn, Jakob Flynn, Ella Gottschall, Leila Whitfield, Valeria Juarez, Van Rueckert, Marcus Lee and Marika Korobkin. They were coached by Jennifer Majors.
Sarah Scott last went to the state spell bowl in 2006.
