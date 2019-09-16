Terre Haute South Vigo High School football players were not staging a protest or making a political statement when they were not on the field for the national anthem during the North/South game Friday, district officials said Monday.
For the past 22 years, South Vigo's normal pre-game routine has been to remain in the locker room until game time, Tammy Rowshandel, South's principal, said in a news release.
The only exception has been the North/South game, when players from both teams would line up shoulder-to-shoulder, alternating North and South team members, when the anthem was played.
However, that practice "was an IHSAA violation," Rowshandel wrote.
"Once it was noted that it was a violation, we went back to our regular pre-game routine. No disrespect of anyone's beliefs or traditions would ever be tolerated or supported by Terre Haute South Vigo High School athletics or administration. We are proud of our students, our staff, our athletes and our community values."
Staying in the locker room until game time is "a regular practice in high school and college football due to the nature of the game, not a political statement," she stated. "Four schools within Conference Indiana also observe this same practice."
South's student section always honors the flag and the National Anthem at football games, both home and away, Rowshandel said.
"Our students stay after events and clean their section, again displaying responsible and respectful citizenship. At the game in question, three of the JROTC Cadets that presented the colors were Terre Haute South students."
The game was played at North Vigo.
