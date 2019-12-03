The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday approved the purchase of three new pickup trucks at a cost of just under $76,000.
Debbie Padgett, director of the city’s wastewater treatment facility, said she has been looking to improve the treatment plant’s vehicle fleet, with its newest vehicle being a 2010 model.
“This is our first opportunity to get new vehicles and we have good prices” with the most responsive bid from Fort Wayne-based Kelley Chevrolet.
The board approved the new vehicles. One will be one two-wheel drive 2020 Sliverado 1500 Crew Cab short bed pick up truck, along with two identical, but four-wheel drive, pickup trucks at a total cost of $75,779. The vehicles have V-6 engines.
