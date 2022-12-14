Acquiring property easements is the next step needed to improve water pressure at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
The Terre Haute Fire Department gave the airport five years to resolve water flow and pressure issues to satisfy fire protection standards. Airport officials in May, 2019 passed a resolution stating they acknowledge the issue and will work to find a solution.
If a solution is not found, future development along the airport’s “West Quad” would not be permitted.
Airport Director Jeff Hauser on Wednesday told the airport board of directors that the State Armory Board owns land where a new water line will need to be installed.
"We are trying to work with them on an easement, but like anything with state or federal government, it is slow, but we may need a small extension to get this done," Hauser told the board. Easement approvals could be completed in late spring or early summer.
"We have until May 2024 to get that done. We have to keep working on that and we need to get water pressure to some of our other buildings. We need to get it out front where there are issues with water pressure and not enough to even use sprinklers," Hauser said.
Board Attorney Scott Craig said the airport has been working with Indiana American Water, adding "most of the water line easement will be on the Armory Board's state property. There is a little piece that might hit property owned by the airport and there is also a small piece owned by [Terre Haute businessman] Greg Gibson. Indiana American is dealing with [Gibson]" on the project, Craig said.
"This will be a big water line. It will be between 20 inches (in diameter)on the low and 36 inches [in diameter] on the big end, so it is a big water line," Craig said.
Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, consultant to the airport board, said a water tower would not be needed, but expanding the water line is a must.
"We are at the end of the water line, which means we have the least water pressure. We approached Indiana American as part of our strategic plan to improvement infrastructure for the airport," she said.
The need is for fire suppression but also for future development.
"If you want to have an [aviation] MRO [maintenance repair Operations of specific aircraft] or want to have cargo, any of those economic development components, you [need to] have the infrastructure in place to allow that," Newhouse-Rogriguez said.
"That is a key element that will make this [airport] much more marketable long term to get some of the bigger types of developments we are looking at and even more hangar development. That is pretty lucrative as every hangar here is filled and there is a waiting list," she said.
The new design will provide a new loop for the airport, connecting near Hunt Street along Indiana 46. That is a cheaper option than placing a new line around the entire airport, she said.
"It certainly benefits the airport, but also the entire corridor and all of east Terre Haute," she said.
The project will be paid from state grants and from Indiana American Water's capital improvement program, Newhouse-Rodriguez said.
In other business, airport officials approved a new five-year lease with Hoosier Aviation for a hangar. The lease is $750,000 per month, with the business required to invest $15,000 over the lease term in improvements to the hangar.
