Terre Haute Regional Airport's board of directors Thursday voted to focus on obtaining new firefighting equipment as well as a new fire station at the airport from federal funding requests for 2020.
The board, meeting via teleconference, approved filing four pre-application requests to the Federal Aviation Administration. The requests were part of the airport's five-year Capital Improvement Plan, submitted in February. One of the requests was suggested by the FFA -- a new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARF) vehicle.
The four pre-application requests are:
• $35,000 to design and bid a new ARF vehicle.
• $750,000 to purchase a new ARF vehicle.
• $100,000 for a feasibility study for a new airport firefighting station, to evaluate location and size for a new fire station.
• $337,500 to design a new airport fire station.
In its capital improvement plan, a new firefighting facility was projected to cost more than $2.8 million, with construction costs estimated at more than $2.2 million.
The FFA has earmarked $500 million, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to assist airports with projects in 2020.
John Baer, an engineer for Woolpert Inc., told the board the airport could learn by mid to late May if any of the requests are granted. The need to file the requests this month, he said, is that under the federal COVID-19 program, all of the requests would be 100% funded by the FAA for 2020.
If approved, the airport's board of directors can then submit final applications to receive federal funds, Baer said.
