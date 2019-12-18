Tere Haute Regional Airport's board of directors Wednesday approved leases for three new box hangars constructed on the west side of the airport, east of Hunt Road.
The airport is now building three additional box hangars. The hangars will share a 20-foot-by-60 foot lounge as part of the airport's West Quad project.
Airport Director Jeff Hauser said approved terms vary by length of leases.
"If you lease for five years, it is $650 a month, if a three-year lease it is $700 a month and if one year, it is $750 a month," Hauser said. "And then because they pay their own utilities, we offered an amenity of adding a large fan ... which we would install." Two of the three leased hangar occupants opted for that and will pay $50 a month extra, Hauser said.
"I think the leases are competitive for our market," Hauser added.
The three still-to-be built hangars already have commitments for leasing, Hauser said.
"All of the steel has been ordered and is to be in by mid January. All of the groundwork and concrete work is done, so I are hoping to have the three additional hangars done by mid spring," Hauser said.
Airport Gateway Strategic Plan
In other matters, an airport Indiana 46/U.S. 40 corridor group has a new name. It will now be known as the Airport Gateway Strategic Plan, Hauser said.
The airport's board of directors in November hired Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez of Newhouse and Associates, an airport consulting firm, to create a strategic development plan.
The plan is to review commercial development of the corridor that will include a new $125 million casino as well as future development.
The airport has a vested interest in types of development that can impact the airport, such as building height requirements, as development can have an impact on the approach to the airport’s main runway.
Future development planning is also need for utilities, such as water lines. In May, airport officials passed a resolution acknowledging they have five years to resolve water flow and pressure issues to satisfy fire protection standards.
The airport has Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) on site, and the Terre Haute Fire Department serves as a back up, but improved water pressure and extended water lines are needed.
The airport plays a big role on Terre Haute's east side, as it is home to the Air National Guard 181st Intelligence Wing and its 9,020-foot main runway is the fourth longest in the state. The airport has a 24-hour Federal Aviation Administration tower and radar service and is home to Indiana State University’s flight school. IU Health LifeLine operates an air medical helicopter from the airport.
