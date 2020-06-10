TH Regional Airport board says events became too big

Concerns of large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic led airport officials to cancel two events slated to land at Terre Haute Regional Airport in July.
The two events went from projected smallish fly-ins to drawing between 5,000 and 20,000 people, said Rachel Leslie, president of the Airport's board of directors.
In light of the governor's phased in reopening plan, the airport's board became worried it just didn't have the time or space to be able to pull off the events while properly addressing social distancing guidelines and public health advice from local and national exprts, Leslie said during a teleconference board meeting Wednesday.
The CAF Air Power History Tour, sponsored by Hoosier Aviation, had been slated for July 22-26. The TBM Reunion and Salute to Veterans airshow was set for July 24-26.
Public participation is canceled.
Board member Bernice Helman said "it is difficult times for all of us and nobody wants to be canceling all these events, but you know everybody worked together really well to come up with a solution on this."
Leslie read a statement for the board:
"Although airport leadership was excited and anxious for the fly-in protected for July, the anticipation around the overall event escalated quickly," Leslie said. "The attendance was projected to between 5,000 to 20,000, giving us pause to continue ...
"The state's reopening plan may allow for larger events by this time but proper precautions would not only be required but crucial to the well being of everyone in attendance. Therefore, not knowing the exact number the fly-in might bring in, along with the health status of Vigo County at that time, we are canceling the public event portion and asking the event host to find unique ways to honor veterans via a private fly-in that can be virtually recorded and enjoyed by all," Leslie said.
"We appreciate our fixed based operator, Hoosier Aviation, for working along airport leadership to find ways to advance the Terre Haute Regional Airport within the aviation community during these difficult times and look forward to planning events in which we can celebrate," Leslie said.
Board member Rick Burger said some planes may still come to the airport for the private fly-in, which could be seen by people near the airport in July.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
