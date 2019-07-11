Terre Haute North Vigo High School freshmen are invited to freshman orientation on Wednesday, July 31, in the North gymnasium.
Freshmen will meet from 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Buses will be available to pick up students at Otter Creek and Woodrow Wilson middle schools and will depart from these schools at 1:15 p.m.
Students should return home with their parents following a brief parent meeting at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Freshmen will meet with their assigned Link Crew leaders and spend the day in orientation. Students will meet with their counselors, tour the school, have the opportunity to ask questions about their schedules and learn about extra-curricular opportunities.
Counselors will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Aug.1 and Aug. 2. for students needing to enroll. On Tuesday, July 30, counselors are available from noon to 7 p.m.
To enroll, parents should bring students’ birth certificate, shot records, proof of residency, and previous academic information.
Current students whose schedules contain errors should see their counselors from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 or from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. All changes must follow the guidelines in the student handbook.
