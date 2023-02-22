Caddying at the Country Club of Terre Haute has paid off in a big way for Matthew Chaney, a Terre Haute North Vigo senior.
Chaney has been awarded an Evans Scholarship, which will cover his full college tuition and housing costs at Purdue University for four years.
The award is through the national Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides the scholarship program for caddies.
“This scholarship means the world to my family and I because of it’s financial help and what it has done for me and my personal growth,” he said just prior to an official announcement at the country club.
Chaney, who plans to major in finance and minor in accounting at Purdue, has been a caddy at the local Terre Haute country club for two years. “This program has changed my life,” he said.
While caddying, he has learned networking and social skills, responsibility and golf skills, he said. Before joining the program, “I never even touched a golf club.”
Now, he said golfing is “a lot of fun” and something he plans to continue to play.
His high school GPA is 3.83 and he also participates in cross country and track. His parents are Brad and Mandy Chaney.
Chaney was named a state finalist last month and completed an interview Jan. 24 with the Evans Scholars board of directors and selection committee.
For Indiana recipients, the scholarship is valued at more than $120,000 and provides full tuition and housing for four years, typically at Indiana University in Bloomington or Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Chaney is the second caddie from Terre Haute to be named an Evans Scholar in the last two years.
Eli Storey, a Terre Haute South 2021 graduate and caddie with the Country Club of Terre Haute, attends Indiana University as an Evans Scholar.
The Evans Scholars Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1930 to provide college tuition and housing scholarships to caddies who demonstrate high character, high scholastic achievement and financial need. Over 1,000 Evans Scholars currently attend college through the 21 participating universities across the country.
“Our club members are incredibly supportive of the caddie program, providing mentoring, financial support and caddie opportunities to the dozens of caddies that have participated in our program,” said Jim Donohue, Indiana director for the Western Golf Association and Country Club of Terre Haute member.
The scholarship goes to young caddies who meet certain criteria. In addition to caddying, “They have to be good students, good citizens … and have financial need,” he said.
For Terre Haute to have two Evans Scholars “is pretty remarkable,” Donohue said. “We’re competing against much, much bigger clubs.”
Chaney is one of 18 Indiana students awarded the Evans Scholarship in 2023, the highest number of scholars awarded in Indiana in any single year, according to a news release.
More than 350 scholarships were awarded nationwide to high school seniors this year.
Chaney stood out “because he’s a hustler. He’s a hardworking young man,” Donohue said. “What’s really amazing is he never played golf. In two years he became probably one of the best caddies out here.”
Scholarship funds come primarily from contributions by over 32,000 golfers across the country and is supported by more than 60 members of the Country Club of Terre Haute.
The caddie program at the Country Club of Terre Haute is seeking young men and women ages 14 and over for the 2023 summer caddie program. For more information about the caddie program, please contact Lori Danielson at loridanielson@gmail.com, Jim Donohue at jdonohue81@gmail.com or visit ccth.org.
