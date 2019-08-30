The Indiana High School Athletic Association has named Terre Haute North Vigo High School as a recipient of the IHSAA Sportsmanship Award for the 2018/2019 academic year.
Awarded annually, Sportsmanship awards are given to select schools that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to wholesome amateur athletics and to its academic responsibilities.
North Vigo is one of 17 schools recognized with the award. Athletic Director Kris Painter said the award is due in large part to students going above and beyond what is required of them.
"We have an athletic student council, that's part of being eligible for the award, and those kids are so excited about the things we do," Painter said. "A lot of times they'll take on things as part of this program and I'll just step back and watch them do it.
"It's a learning thing for them."
Terre Haute North ended last year with a Sportsmanship score of 110, or 10 above what's needed to achieve "excellence" by IHSAA standards.
Each school in the state starts the year with 100 points, the baseline of excellence, but can lose them if administrators, coaches, players or fans are ejected from games or events. They can gain them back, however, by attending state and local meetings or by receiving exemplary reports from fellow schools or officials.
To that end, Painter said, the award is a credit to every player, coach, administrator and fan that participated in Terre Haute North athletics last year.
"It's a community thing. If we have our adult fans that officials want removed, that's going to go against our score," Painter said. "It's our community also embracing what we're trying to do.
"I think our parents have really gotten behind it, too. We had an instance where a young man was ejected and his mom was really upset about it because she knew it would effect our sportsmanship score."
This is the fourth time Terre Haute North has been recognized for its sportsmanship. Painter said the school's dedication to graduating well-rounded students is a testament to the type of students the school and the school corporation want to be known for producing.
"Things like this teach our kids some life lessons," Painter said. "We're more concerned about the type of individuals that leave North High School than we are their win-loss records because nobody is going to remember that.
"What they'll remember of their time here are those kids that go above and beyond and made them feel worthwhile and made them feel good along the way."
