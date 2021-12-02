TH man pleads guilty to firearms charge in shooting

A Terre Haute man received a seven-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to a firearms charge in connection with a 2019 shooting on South Eighth Street.
Shane Daniel Turner, 29, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 3 where he pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Judge Sarah Mullican said Turner had a previous felony conviction of arson.
Charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Turner was charged in connection with the Dec. 27, 2019 shooting of Joshua A. Ping at 1314 S. Eighth St.
Witnesses told police Turner was the gunman who arrived at the home during a domestic dispute and shot Ping twice. Another man also charged with attempted murder in connection that shooting was found not guilty at trial.
