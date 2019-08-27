TH Boys & Girls Club gets $50,000 donation

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has received a major donation from a Terre Haute native known for his philanthropy to his hometown.
Don Moffitt, a retired trucking executive, has donated $50,000 to the organization, said Bobby Moore, interim THBGC chief executive officer. Funds will be used for its after-school programs, including educational materials, tutoring, snacks and meals.
It also will help fund a new robotics program, and other programs may be added; it will assist with the summer day camp educational component.
“We are ecstatic and much in need of upgrading our after-school programs and materials,” Moore said. “Everyone is overwhelmed with the amount of money.”
Moffitt recently visited the Boys and Girls Club. “He met with us last week and wanted to do something good for the Boys and Girls Club,” Moore said. “He comes here regularly.”
The club serves between 1,800 and 2,000 young people each year, Moore said.
Moffitt, interviewed by phone Tuesday, said he used to play basketball in the Boys and Girls Club gym when it was part of Gerstmeyer Technical High School.
Years later, when the same gym was part of Chauncey Rose Middle School, he donated funds for a new gym floor, a new ceiling and basketball goals. The gym floor was dedicated to his son, David, who had died in a car accident in Colorado.
Moffitt, the retired president and board chairman of CNF Inc., runs his own charitable foundation and his hometown of Terre Haute often benefits from his generosity.
In 2010, he donated $250,000 to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum; $100,000 to the Vigo County Education Foundation; and scholarships benefiting college-going students who had graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School and the former Chauncey Rose Middle School.
Last December, he donated $16,520 to the Tribune-Star Christmas basket fund, which provided Christmas dinners to hundreds of families.
His donation to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club “is no different than some of the others,” he said. Moffitt said he was a member of the original boys club many years ago.
“I stop often and visit the old Gerstmeyer gym, which has my son’s name written across the floor,” he said. Moffitt said he funded a renovation of the gym’s interior several years ago.
He said he’s met with Moore “and I was really impressed with him. It got me more interested in what they were doing.” Moffitt said his goal is always to help children and young people, especially those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.
