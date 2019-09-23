No weapon and no witnesses to the shooting that killed a homeless man a year ago will be presented during the trial of a Terre Haute man facing a felony murder charge.
Clarence Bell Jr., 49, has maintained his innocence in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting death of 37-year-old Raymond Rose, who was found unresponsive near 18th Street and Wabash Avenue.
On Monday, a jury in Vigo Superior Court 3 heard testimony from two Terre Haute Police officers who encountered Bell in the hours before Rose was found dead of a gunshot into his ear.
Officer Darryl Cooley said Bell complained to him about homeless people in his neighborhood trespassing on his property. Cooley said he was off-duty at the time Bell approached him, so he advised Bell to contact THPD to make a report.
Cooley said Bell, who did not appear to be upset at the time, then made the statement that he would “put a bullet in the head” of a homeless person who crossed his property.
A few hours later, Officer Christopher Alexander responded to Bell’s neighborhood after a person reported vandalism to Bell’s 1963 Pontiac. Alexander said he saw a long scratch in the paint of the car, and he patrolled the area looking for suspects described by a witness to the vandalism.
Rose would be found dead about 1:16 a.m. the next day.
In opening statements to the jury, Bell’s defense attorney William Frederick said no one reported witnessing the shooting of Rose, who was found lying partially in the street near 18th and Wabash. A bottle of alcohol was found near Rose’s body, Frederick said, and the autopsy report showed both alcohol and drugs in Rose’s system.
Frederick also told the jury no DNA testing would be presented as evidence to connect Bell to the shooting, even though police found blood and fingerprints at the scene.
Deputy Prosecutor Sabrina Haney said Bell was known to have confrontations with squatters staying in a house next door to Bell.
“This is a case about a man who reached his breaking point,” Haney said of Bell.
Video surveillance from businesses in the area will show two people walking through the alley near Bell's home, and a Ford truck like Bell's driving through the alley, Haney said.
Several witnesses will be called throughout the trial, which is expected to conclude Friday.
Bell faces charges of felony murder and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, in the shooting death of Rose, who was pronounced dead at Union Hospital soon after medics took him from the scene.
Witness testimony resumes this morning.
