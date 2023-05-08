Terry Bowe will be promoted to associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and human resources at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
College President Dottie King made the announcement Monday.
Bowe was hired in 2021 as associate vice president of human resources. He will replace Dee Reed, who is to retire this month.
Bowe has more than 15 years of experience in human resources and 20 years of coaching and teaching experience in higher education. He also serves as the chair of the Diversity Council and is a member of the Aspire Higher Strategic Plan Steering Committee and is head women’s basketball coach.
Reed, a 2008 graduate, began her career at SMWC in 2010 as the executive director of college relations, now marketing and communications. In 2020, she was promoted to associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, formally establishing the Office of DEI.
King awarded Reed the 2023 Aspire Higher Award in recognition of her service to the college, passion for the students and leadership in building a DEI program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.