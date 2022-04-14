The Terre Haute City Council voted Thursday to grant tax abatements totaling just over $2.462 million over 10 years for Bolder Industries Inc., which has purchased the old Pyrolyx plant and will spend $71 million refurbishing it and create 60 jobs paying $3 million annually in salaries.
Bolder has created a proprietary system called BolderBlack that prevents old scrap tires from filling landfills, using them instead to create petroleum products and other materials in a more sustainable fashion.
The Pyrolyx plant at 4150 E. Steelton Ave. closed in March 2020 after the company filed for bankruptcy.
The council voted for the abatements, 7-1, with Todd Nation being the lone dissenting vote. Council member Amy Auler was not present.
In other actions, the council passed a special ordinance vacating streets and an alley abutting the Landing at Fort Harrison golf course in order to create a road allowing motorists to drive from a new proposed pro shop to the course’s driving range. Neighbors near the golf course objected, saying the added traffic could endanger children and pets who play in the area.
The council also passed a special ordinance rezoning property at 1728 North 8th Street — on an empty block otherwise owned by Union Hospital — so that the owner, Terre Haute Land Co., could build an edifice containing five one-bedroom units, surrounded by nine parking spots. George Azar was the sole dissenting vote. Neil Garrison abstained from voting on both special ordinances, citing a potential conflict of interest.
Re-appropriating city funds for a variety of projects were also approved by the council, including $9,240 for the demolition of unsafe buildings, $51,200 for the fire department equipment, $60,000 for engineering department vehicles, $838,394 for paving streets, $19,393 for a legal adviser who will confer with defendants awaiting public defenders before court appearances and $195,301 for police vehicles and equipment.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.