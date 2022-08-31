Terre Town residents, officials discuss water installation

Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett, Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk and officials from Indiana American Water gathered in Terre Town Elementary School’s cafeteria for a Tuesday night public meeting to discuss the viability of expanding water service in the neighborhood, and initial interest among residents seemed positive.
About 50 Terre Town residents attended the session. Many living in the area get their water from wells and complain that the product is contaminated. Connecting to Indiana American Water’s service, as it now stands, can be financially difficult if not impossible — from $3,800 to $15,000 if not more.
But legislation enacted the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 to assist underserved areas, coupled with money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, could reduce costs to citizens significantly, to $1,300, the state-mandated extension fee. ARPA money must be spent by 2026. Terre Haute received $34 million in ARPA money, and about $1.3 million is projected to go to the Terre Town water project.
To create water mains, Indiana American Water would have to install six miles of pipe in the Terre Town neighborhood, representing a $6 million investment. To make that feasible, the company is seeking 100% commitment to using the service; 50% commitment would make it plausible and would reduce consumer costs somewhat.
“If there’s any time to do it, it’s now,” Loudermilk told those assembled. “Otherwise, we’ll let the neighborhood go.”
“It’s a great opportunity — we’re here to gauge interest, how we might help getting this done,” Bennett said.
Connecting to Indiana American Water’s main — unlike other services, it’s a privately owned company, not a public utility — could provide a number of benefits to homeowners. It would increase the home’s value; it would also mean reliable fire hydrants would be installed in the area, which would reduce residents’ homeowners’ insurance. One resident noted that replacing a well would cost $10,000 today, significantly more than the target cost of connecting to Indiana American Water.
Terre Town is not the only neighborhood the company is seeking to expand to. “We are exploring other areas within Terre Haute city limits,” said Indiana American Water’s Director of Consumer Affairs, Justin Schneider. “The Terre Town neighborhood is by far the largest area. The others are small pockets, maybe a street block, scattered throughout the city. We are evaluating their feasibility based upon the requirements of the legislation.”
The meeting lasted more than 90 minutes, with residents asking questions and frequently talking over one another. Afterward, those who were interested in expressing commitment approached company representatives.
“We expected those questions — everyone wants to know the cost, and Indiana America Water did a good job in explaining what the maximum amount would be, but it’s hard to say what the real cost would be without knowing how much state money and other funds will bring the cost down and make it possible,” Bennett said afterward. “My gut tells me there was lots of interest, but we’ve got to continue the conversation and get the yea’s and nay’s.”
“The interest is good,” Schneider said. “We expected varied desire to connect to water service, and that is what we heard. Based on the feedback, there are homeowners with a real need to improve their water quality. We will continue to gather feedback to determine whether all or part of the project is feasible.”
“Feasible might mean just doing it in part of the neighborhood,” Bennett added. “This incentive money is not going to be around forever. This is the best time to do it.”
The Terre Town neighborhood was the first Terre Haute neighborhood to host a neighborhood input session. Other neighborhoods in the city will follow.
“We have to balance it out — we can’t do it for Terre Town and not do it for others,” Bennett said, adding that areas near Terre Haute North High School and pockets along I-70 are also under consideration. “If we’re successful here, then we’ll look at other places.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.