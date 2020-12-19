Terre Haute's Leslie named to state chamber board

The Indiana Chamber on Thursday welcomed 20 new board of directors from a diverse array of industries. Among them is Rachel Leslie, CEO of RJL Solutions, a Terre Haute-based lobbying and PR firm.
“Our board plays a crucial role in developing of our business advocacy efforts at the Statehouse and in Congress,” said Kevin Brinegar, the chamber's CEO. "Members serve on various committees that research key topics and define public policy positions for adoption by the entire board each fall. We look forward to Rachel’s contributions.”
Leslie participates on a number of boards and committees, including the Vigo County Education Foundation, Rural Health Innovation Collaborative, Hamilton Center and the Terre Haute Regional Airport Board Authority. Currently, she serves as president for the National Defense Industrial Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
More than 150 individuals from member companies make up the Indiana Chamber Board. They are presidents, CEOs and executives from organizations throughout the state. All new board members will serve three-year terms through fall 2023.
The chamber on Thursday also named JoAnn Brouillette, managing partner and president of Demeter LP, a Fowler-based grain and commercial warehouse company, chairman of the organization’s board of directors for 2021. Her chairmanship duties for the Indiana Chamber extend through the group’s next fall board meeting in November 2021.
