Terre Haute's Juneteenth celebration flourishing

Juneteenth did not become a federal holiday until last year. It had been celebrated in Texas long before every June 19th — though enslaved Blacks were emancipated in 1865, Texas held out on freeing its slaves until 1867 — and over the years has spread throughout the country. Still, many don't fully understand its significance as the Black Independence Day.
Daniel Shouse and Theo Morgan set out to change that in Terre Haute starting in 2020, with a small event hampered by COVID. Saturday's diverse crowd was bursting at the seams at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, with a plethora of vendor tents featuring gifts, T-shirts and plenty of food, some 3-on-3 basketball, a mini car show, a kid zone and live music from Dream Team Live. It continued into the evening with a fireworks show and glow-in-the-dark foam party at the American Legion Post 340.
"We didn't expect anything like this — we just wanted to get together and talk about Juneteenth and raise awareness and get people to come back home for Terre Haute Day," Morgan said. "Last year, we had over 1,000 people. It's grown — we're at well over 2,000 people this year."
Shouse added, "It began with General Gordon Granger going down with the 2,000 Union troops to Galveston, Texas, and announcing to all the people in Texas that they had been emancipated and freed from slavery. Connecting that to today, when we all stand in freedom. This is our emancipation proclamation of being honored in such a way. For Juneteenth to be a federal holiday now, it's a victory for the African-America community."
Though Juneteenth originated as a statewide deception in Texas, it's inspirational today, Shouse said.
"It showed through hard work and determination and overcoming, if you stick to your goals and what you believe in, that regardless of what anyone may think, you can overcome any obstacle that there is in life," he said. "That's major — we want everyone to know that you're going to experience things like our ancestors experienced, triumphs and struggles and troubles. For them to overcome that and for us to inherit their hard work today and those blessings that we're able to share and spread awareness about the importance of Juneteenth."
A number of events throughout the city celebrated Juneteenth, beginning Thursday when Launch Terre Haute hosted Pitch Black, a chance for Black entrepreneurs to compete for some funding for their business ideas. Morgan and Shouse's event also celebrated Terre Haute Day, which invited Hauteans who had left the city to return for a visit. A Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom took place Sunday from at the Vigo County History Center.
Darrell Shouse, Daniel's uncle, brought eight of his vintage cars for onlookers to admire, including a 1974 Corvette that Darrell had customized to include the comic-book hero Black Panther on its hood, in memory of the late actor Chadwick Boseman. He also had a car with the DC Comics characters Batman and the Joker juxtaposed on the hood. Darrell confessed he was a big fan of comic books and old cars.
Darrell was pleased to be celebrating Juneteenth. "It's about time," he said. "We always celebrated it, like Martin Luther King Day — back in the '70s, we used to take off that day even though we weren't supposed to. It's for everybody — it's not just for the African-American community. This is for everybody who wants to have a good time and meet people."
Another Shouse — Tenisha, Darrell's daughter — was also busy Saturday. As the owner of the Indy Vegan Valet restaurant in Indianapolis, she was selling vegan tacos from her tent — one patron had already had six and was ready for more.
"I want people to know that just because it's vegan it doesn't mean we just eat lettuce and tomatoes," said Tenisha, whose restaurant will have been open a year come September. "The plant-based lifestyle has really advanced from since when I first started eight years ago."
She added that celebrating Juneteenth was significant because it was "spreading the awareness so this can be the standard and the Black community can keep moving forward."
Celeste Miller, who with her father Stephen Miller was offering ribs and rib tips at their tent representing their business Miller's Cove Bar and Lounge, added, "We celebrate Juneteenth instead of celebrating the fourth of July. We come together as a community and celebrate our freedom. We called ourselves free in 1865 but Texas held out until 1867, but we still celebrate 1865. It's all a celebration."
Jasmine Lewis was distributing free resources and gadgets and spreading mental health awareness on behalf of Hamilton Center. She said, "This generation needs to know what Juneteenth is — my kids, specifically, had no idea what it was."
Hamilton Center is celebrating Juneteenth on Monday with a program from 8-10 a.m. Employees then get the rest of the day off.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
