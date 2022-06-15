Terre Haute's July 4 celebration details set

Terre Haute's Fourth of July celebration will begin at 6 p.m. July 4 at Fairbanks Park.
Food from vendors will be available at that time, as will glow products sold by the city's Parks and Recreation Department. The Terre Haute Community Band plays at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater, according to a news release from the city.
Fireworks began at dusk, about 10 p.m.
The parks department reminds the public that both personal fireworks and alcohol are prohibited in city parks. The department also asks attendees leave pets at home. City police will be on hand to enforce park rules and regulations.
