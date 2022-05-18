The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission voted for its 2022 officers during its monthly public meeting on Wednesday.
Jeff Trotter, appointed to the Commission by the Terre Haute City Council in March, will serve as chairman.
Bernie McGee, Mayor Duke Bennett’s most recent appointee, was elected vice-chairman, and Sandy Mutchler, another recent Council appointee, will be secretary.
“If nobody else is going to step up and do it, somebody has to be in charge of the commission,” Trotter said after the meeting. “Period. With my background with the police and owning a security company, I’m going to do it.”
Trotter was asked by City Council President Cheryl Loudermilk to join the commission.
“This is our community, this is my community — I raised a family here,” he said. “When you spend as much time in this community as I have, you want to see your community thrive, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Mutchler said she joined because “We can do a better job than we have done in the past.”
This was only the second meeting since the abrupt resignation of Executive Director Jordan Lough in February.
Interim director Linda Lambert informed the commissioners that the search for a new executive director was going slowly, as most applicants have experience in human resources, not human relations. The ideal candidate, she said, would have a degree in political science, history or social work. She hopes to have a new director by fall.
“Not knowing anything of what happened to [Lough] and what may be going on in her life, we’re just trying to pick up the pieces and build back,” said Emmitt Tyler, who is serving his second year on the commission.
Tyler, who teaches at Sarah Scott Middle School, said he has been getting an education himself on the commission.
“Hearing about what they were doing with different discrimination practices — I was totally ignorant, pie-in-the sky,” he said. “Coming to these meetings and hearing different stories was a shock to me. To be able to have an opinion, hear what’s going on and to try to aid and help people being discriminated, it’s neat.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.