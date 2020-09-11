With the Terre Haute Convention Center being built downtown, Terre Haute's Eighth Street will be permanently closed between between Wabash Avenue and Cherry Street starting Monday (Sept. 14).
Citizens are encouraged to be mindful of alternative routes and parking, the Capital Improvement Board said in a news release issued Friday evening.
With the closing of Eighth Street, contractors will begin moving into the second phase of construction on the convention center and adjacent parking garage.
Garmong Construction Services — the projection manager — has completed convention center work on the Hilton Garden Inn’s parking lot site. That work includes stormwater chambers, surface improvements, and returning the hotel’s parking lot to its original configuration. In addition, electrical infrastructure and utility relocations have also been completed.
The convention center is projected to open in April 2022.
