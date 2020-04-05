Terre Haute's city golf courses remain open ... and popular

Parking lots at Terre Haute’s city-owned golf courses were packed Friday afternoon. Some groups waited nearly an hour for carts to come available.
With the state’s stay-home order into its second week and the mostly sunny day’s temperature peaking in the 70s, the links were hot.
And while some people have voiced concerns about people gathering at the courses, Terre Haute Parks Superintendent Eddie Bird and Mayor Duke Bennett say all necessary precautions are being taken.
Those interested can get the golf safety rundown by calling either Hulman Links or Rea Park, or by visiting either of the clubhouses. Among the temporary course rules and health precautions:
• Players are not to use rakes in bunkers;
• Players should not remove hole pins;
• Players are to use the cup plugs;
• Carts are sanitized after each use;
• One player to a cart;
• Driving range is closed;
• Players are to adhere to social-distancing guidelines;
• No one is to loiter in or near clubhouses;
• Food from Hulman Links’ 19th Hole is limited to carryout only.
“We’ve taken all those precautions just to make sure we do our part to keep people safe,” Bennett said. “If the governor changes his order to say they [golf courses] should be closed, we will absolutely close them.”
A trio of golfers preparing to tee off at Rea Park on Friday said they appreciate the steps the city has taken to keep the courses open and safe.
Shawn Hughes said restrictions and changes aside, he’s just happy to be able to still get a round in.
“I think we’re fortunate that we can still come out and do it,” Hughes said.
A prolonged closure would hurt the bottom lines of the already distressed courses, Bird said. But Mayor Bennett said he’s not so much concerned about a bottom line as he is offering people a safe way to get out of their homes and get some recreation.
“The bottom line is not our concern,” Bennett said. “If we have to close them, we’ll close them. But these courses and our parks are some of the few options for recreation these days.”
The Marion County Health Department ordered closed all Indianapolis golf courses beginning Friday, according to the IndyStar. After doing the same last week, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard ended closures of courses in his city, opting instead to institute restrictions similar to those in Terre Haute.
Roni Elder, spokesperson for Vigo County Health Department, said the health department is not considering following Marion’s lead and is sticking to the guidance handed down by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Holcomb’s stay-home orders allow city and county parks to remain open, and both Hulman Links and Rea Park are city-owned parks.
Elder said so long as golf patrons adhere to social-distancing guidelines, the clubhouses don’t become overcrowded and associated restaurants only serve carryout, the health department does not intend to intervene.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
