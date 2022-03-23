ReTHink, Inc., the organization whose mission is to create a healthier and more sustainable Wabash Valley, will expand its domain with a move into a permanent home, serving more people and becoming even more environmentally friendly.
Long ensconced on the north side of Terre Haute, reTHink founder Shikha Bhattacharyya said Wednesday the nonprofit’s new permanent address will be at 1544 S. 13th St. and will additionally feature public art and a meditation garden, in addition to free produce, the zero-waste products store and the plastic upcycling center.
“Permanent space is good because for the machines, we need a certain kind of electric system,” Bhattacharyya said. “We [can] make the building our own by doing modifications. We were limited to the modifications we could make in a rented space. That’s our primary reason, and eventually, we want to eliminate that monthly rent. Once this is paid off, that’s something we don’t have to worry about.”
Though reTHink is associated with the north side of town, Bhattacharyya is pleased with the new location. “Being in the middle of the town gives us access to a different community and a different neighborhood,” she said. “We still have four gardens in that neighborhood. This increases our outreach to a different neighborhood.”
reTHink’s new digs — formerly a lawn mower repair shop — will open on April 1, as the organization has to be out of its current space by March 31.
Bhattacharyya is already sprucing up the new location. Store manager Cassandra Aleman and a couple of volunteers were helping with the painting on Wednesday. The layout will be similar — the entrance leads into the zero-waste store; the front wall of that area will feature a mural that kids can to write their names on. Beyond that is a conference room that will include a kitchen for cooking classes. The plastic upcycling room is currently a chilly garage but will be upgraded and heated, with insulation and a drop ceiling needing to be installed.
“Our [plastic upcycling] machines need to be in climate control,” Bhattacharyya. “In the old place, it wasn’t insulated, so it was taking a toll on the machines. The old place needed to be climate-controlled and insulated — as a sustainability organization, we want to conserve energy; if we are spending a lot of money to keep it comfortable, that’s not sustainable.”
The search for the new location didn’t take long. “We got really lucky,” Bhattacharyya said. A real estate agent understood exactly what she was looking for. “It felt perfect. All the board members liked it, we voted on it, we made an offer that was accepted, got the loan. It was pretty painless.”
Cleanup has been less painless. “This space was super-dirty,” Bhattacharyya said. “We had to power-wash all the walls.” Floors and walls are being repainted.
Produce gardens will line the front of the building, though the soil will need to be tested for mercury and lead contamination. If the soil is tainted, “We can remedy the contamination,” Bhattacharyya said, by elevating the garden beds and adding topsoil. Flowers and a fountain will surround the gardens.
To the left of the storefront will be a meditation garden for relaxing, with a tunnel-shaped sculpture rendered from plastic bottle caps by Regan Zerwig, an artist getting her master’s degree in fine arts at Indiana State University. “She’s really multi-talented,” Bhattacharyya said. To the right of the building will be a greenhouse designed by Rose-Hulman students; its roof can be removed in the summer.
Moves involving retail goods and heavy equipment such as this one don’t come cheap. “Sometimes it’s waking me up at night — the funding,” Bhattacharyya said. “We’re having to spend so much money — material’s expensive, labor’s expensive. It’s hard to find someone to do the work. Financially, we could use a lot of help from the community.”
Those who wish to contribute to reTHink can visit wabashrethinks.networkforgood.com online.
But the community has always rallied around Bhattacharyya in the past. “When I started six years ago, I was literally begging people for help — nobody knew me, I felt like I was all alone trying to tread water,” she said. “It was hard. Now, we have people contacting us saying, ‘Can I help with this garden?’ It’s exciting to see the community stepping up to help.
“We can definitely see a difference,” she added. “We have people coming from Sullivan, Brazil, Illinois and telling us that they’re so happy that we’re here. They’re super-excited.” People from as far away as Valparaiso and Cincinnati have come to see the operation.
“It’s growing into something cool,” she added. “It feels a lot nicer that it’s no longer my project, it’s the community that wants it and appreciates it.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
