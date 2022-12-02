The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday moved some of its business down the road.
Since the Vigo County Area Planning Department had not yet met made a recommendation, a rezoning ordinance was moved to the next council meeting. Owner Phil Deckert seeks to rezoning for a parcel at 2522 N. 17th St., from R-1 Single Family Residential to C-1 Neighborhood Commerce. He like to store motor vehicles for local business. The matter will be taken up at next week’s meeting, which is at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.
Ordinances vacating an alley in the area of 920 N. 25th St., 2425 and 2431 1st Ave. and 2428 and 2442 Locust St. and rezoning of the land to C-6 Strip Business proved more contentious.
Owners Data Point Inc. seeks to turn the land into Rosehill Lawn Care, a landscaping business.
The motions were tabled so that that the owners’ representatives could work more closely with neighbors to devise a plan that all can support.
