The Terre Haute Women’s Conference took place Friday at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, drawing more than 175 women — one of the largest crowds the event has seen.
The fifth such event, it was full of networking, speakers and a special award presentation.
Jane Nichols was presented the annual Women’s Excellence in Leadership Award by Kristin Craig, executive director of the chamber, and Janet Clark, SMWC vice president for academic affairs. Nichols is the executive director of the Vigo County Education Foundation.
“Jane has been a crucial part of ensuring our students get the most of their time in Vigo County Schools,” said Craig. “While she is described as a ‘warrior’ for her students and teachers, she maintains her humble and warm personality.”
Nichols has raised countless dollars supporting local public schools and has brought fun and unique programs to Vigo County students, the chamber said in a new release.
In-person speakers at this year’s conference were:
- Jill O’Boyle with Jill O’Boyle Communications LLC discussed how to get off the hamster-wheel of busy work and step into a life of purpose, passion, and peace.
- Becky Anders with Flannel Rose Boutique and Petals explored how “Using Your Personality to Your Advantage” can lead to success.
- Jennifer Merrell with Uncharted LLC told the attendees about “The Uncharted Trail.” — a story of resilience and inspiration for those who have ever felt lost along the trail of career and life.
In addition to SMWC, other sponsors include Petals by Flannel Rose Boutique, BOCO Collective Marketing, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Indiana State University, Providence HealthCare, Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and TBM Building Services.
