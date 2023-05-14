In 2017, Margaret Barawskas, who had recently moved to Terre Haute, went biking with a couple of friends in Parke County. It soon became her fondest biking memory.
“We rode to different covered bridges,” she recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh — the scenery and the challenge and experiencing something new.’ It was mind-blowing and made me realize there was so much to cycling that I hadn’t discovered yet.”
Barawskas must have learned quite a bit since then, she recently was named executive director of Bicycle Indiana, a nonprofit organization that advocates for bicyclists on the legislative level, tries to get more bike trails built, teaches safety skills and promotes the state’s best bike places to ride.
Basically, she’s getting paid to do something she was doing for years.
Barawskas moved to Terre Haute seven years ago from the Detroit area when her husband Eric took a job at Hershey. She immediately became a part of the local cycling community.
“The first people that I met were biking people,” she said. She was soon organizing social rides beginning at wineries and donut shops that attracted 70-100 riders.
“I wanted not only to put people on bikes but to support local business,” said Barawskas, who also owns her own business, Red Barn Media, which provides social media marketing for local companies.
One of the reasons that Bicycle Indiana was interested in her was that she had been the league director for the Indiana Interscholastic Cycling League, whose goal is to encourage kids around the state to get on bikes.
“The sole purpose of the league was to create a fun, inclusive environment for children, so that when they do race, it’s not scary but fun — they’ll want to do it again,” Barawskas said. She hopes to make bike racing a varsity sport in the Vigo County School Corp. She started a women’s racing team a couple of years ago.
She’s biked all around the state. Some of her favorite areas to go riding is Lafayette (“That was mind-blowing, to see the trail systems, but also the downtown campus”), Fort Wayne (“great bike infrastructure”) and Evansville (“a lot of trails, and they’re doing more”).
In Terre Haute, she of course is a huge fan of Griffin Bike Park, where she has organized multiple races. She appreciates the diversity of its courses — 20 miles of mountain bike trails, as well as courses for adaptive cycling for wheelchair style bikes.
“They have a super downhill course offering the scary stuff that I would never try,” added.
She’s also encouraged by attempts to expand the Heritage Trail and perhaps connect it with the Riley Spur.
“The variety of riding is important for Terre Haute,” she said.
Though Terre Haute has many narrow streets, Barawskas noted that it has recently offered some bike-friendly gestures. Bike lanes were added on Eighth and Ninth streets downtown, and the city has used data from cycling apps on phones to determine which roads were being used by cyclists the most.
“There’s a Tuesday-night ride that goes the same route every week,” she said. “Those roads [on the route] got paved.”
Barawskas has a lament shared by many local bicyclists.
“I wish you could change how people drive here,” she said. “Put the cell phones down. I have been in many situations where a car comes way too close. Drivers don’t realize that three feet [the distance a car should stay away from a bicyclist] is a lot, but it’s not that much. It’s terrifying when they zoom by you.”
Currently, Barawskas is seeking someone from the Terre Haute area to join the Bicycle Indiana board.
More information can be found at https://www.bicycleindiana.org/. Barawskas can be contacted at info@bicycleindiana.org.
