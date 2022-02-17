A Terre Haute woman received serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on Wabash Avenue near Highland Lawn Cemetery.
City police said Sarah K. Vore, 32, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said today her condition is stable.
Vore was the driver of a westbound Ford Ranger that crossed the center line on Wabash and collided with two eastbound pickup trucks. The crash resulted in a road closure from Fruitridge Avenue to Indiana 46 for several hours.
Driver Thomas Sipes, 59, of Terre Haute, told police he was driving east when he saw Vore’s truck begin to drift across the center line toward him. Sipes said he tried to move out of the way but it was too late. Her Ford Ranger hit the rear driver side of his Ford F-150.
Vore’s truck then hit an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ashleyn Doyle, 38, of Brazil.
Doyle told police she saw Vore’s truck cross the center line and hit Sipes’ truck before it struck the front driver side of her Chevrolet. Doyle was taken to Union Hospital due to neck pain.
Both Doyle and Sipes submitted to alcohol tests due to the seriousness of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.