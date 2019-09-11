One woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at Indiana 63 and First Street in Fairview Park, according to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office.
Amanda Grimm, 26, of Terre Haute was southbound on Indiana in a Dodge van when it was struck in the driver’s side by a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Daniel Mohr, 50, of Thorntown, Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release. Mohr was working for Electric Plus of Avon and the vehicle he was driving belonged to the company.
Mohr said he did not see Grimm as he attempted to cross Indiana 63 to return to South Vermillion High School where he was working.
Mohr was placed at fault in the accident, police said, but a license check showed Grimm was driving on a suspended driver’s license with a prior conviction, and he was cited for that offense.
Grimm was taken to Union Hospital Clinton for treatment.
Assisting sheriff's deputies were Fairview Park Fire and Rescue, Illiana EMS and Dreher’s Towing.
