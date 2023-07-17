Robin Willis of Terre Haute, a senior supervisor with Sodexo food service at Indiana State University, is one of five students and five employees recognized for fighting hunger in their communities.
Those ten have been named by the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation as its 2023 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholars and Heroes of Everyday Life.
Each receives a $5,000 grant to continue their work to fight food insecurity in their communities. Willis works with Manna From Seven, which provides free food, clothing, and laundry services in Vigo County. She has chosen the Manna group to receive her grant.
The award recipients were honored in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 28 during the annual Sodexo Charity Classic.
“Every year, we are proud to honor exceptional employees whose dedication brings us closer to our goal of ending childhood hunger,” said Roxanne Moore, Executive Director, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.
Willis devotes up to 20 hours each week with local non-profit organizations, doing whatever needs doing, including packing meals or distributing them directly into people’s homes, according to a news release. Her commitment began with lessons taught by her father: “He said that no matter what you always help others, even if it's only one can [of food]. I have never forgotten that," she said.
Willis has been with Sodexo for 34 years. In addition to her work with Manna from Seven, for over 20 years she has been a Vigo County 4-H leader, where she helps teach kids to cook Christmas cookies, leads the Scrapbook Club and the 4-H Lost Creek club. She's also been active in scouting a the local and district level and was active in her elementary school parent-teacher organization as treasurer for many years.
Her husband, Jim, is a copy editor at Tribune-Star. Together they have delivered Tribune-Star Christmas Food Baskets on Christmas Eve morning for over 30 years.
