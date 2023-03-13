A Terre Haute woman whose car struck a motorized bicycle at 13th and Wabash Friday night faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
The car's driver, Emily Schwenzer, 47, was to have an initial hearing Monday in Superior Court Div. 5.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was listed in critical condition Monday.
According to Terre Haute police, officers responded to the car/bicycle accident at 13th Street and Wabash Avenue about 9:36 p.m. Friday.
Officers spoke with witnesses and drivers and learned that a male driving a motorized bicycle northbound on 13th Street was struck by Schwenzer, who was driving a car south on 13th Street.
Witnesses said the car turned east onto Wabash striking the bicyclist, who had the right of way and numerous lights on, according to a THPD Facebook post.
