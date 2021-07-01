A Terre Haute woman faces felony drug charges after a Wednesday raid by the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
Melissa Miller, 45, was arrested when police executed a search warrant in the 3900 block of Broadlands Avenue.
Police seized more than 6 pounds of methamphetamine.
Miller was booked into the Vigo County Jail about 5 p.m. Wednesday on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Police said the drugs have an approximate street value of $210,000.
Miller's case was assigned to Vigo Superior Court 5.
