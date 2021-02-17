A Terre Haute woman faces a domestic battery charge after police on Wednesday morning received a video of a child allegedly being battered.
THPD juvenile detectives arrested Stacey L. Smith, 45, on a charge of domestic battery against a family member younger than 14. She is held without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for this morning (Thursday, Feb. 18).
Police said the victim has been placed in a safe environment.
"Thank you for the emails and social media messages, as this investigation may not have been started without you," the THPD wrote on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Don Toney at 812-244-2654.
