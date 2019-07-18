Terre Haute woman faces child neglect charge

A Terre Haute woman is in jail after police investigate allegations of child abuse.
Shanah Howell, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent in which the victim was abandoned or cruelly confined.
Howell is to appear at 10 a.m. Monday in Vigo Superior Court 3. Her bond is $20, 000, no 10 percent allowed.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleges long-running abuse in the home, including an instance in which a child was confined to a bedroom for a month and was made to use the restroom in a mop bucket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.