Terre Haute woman charged with misconduct involving prison inmate

A Terre Haute woman has been charged with official misconduct and sexual misconduct by a service provider following an investigation at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.
Marla Shappard, 52, was employed as contractual medical staff at the facility, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Correction.
On Oct. 3, Shappard was interviewed after evidence was found indicating an inappropriate relationship with an offender. During questioning, Shappard admitted to the relationship and also to talking with another offender at the facility where she worked, the release said. She was told information about the investigation would be sent to the Putnam County Prosecutor's Office.
On Oct. 10, a warrant for Shappard was issued for the Level 6 felony of official misconduct and the Level 5 felony of sexual misconduct with a service provider. She turned herself in at the Putnam County Jail on Oct. 28 and posted a $2,500 bond.
A court date is pending.
